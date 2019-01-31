la roche posay

Effaclar Purifying Cleansing Gel

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Cleansing Gel 200mlA fresh, foaming gel facial wash specifically formulated for oily and blemish-prone skin.SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FORSpecially formulated foaming facial wash for oily, blemish-prone skin. Gently cleanses the skin thanks to its high tolerance foaming power. Removes dirt, grime and sebum from the surface of the skin without disturbing its delicate balance and leaves the skin feeling clean and refreshed. Can also be used as a body wash.Gently removes dirt and grime away from the skinProven to reduce the appearance of spots and blackheads and control shineLeaves skin feeling clean and freshACTIVE INGREDIENTSEnriched with La Roche Posay Thermal Spring water and zinc PCA.DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTEDEffaclar has been rigorously dermatologically tested to ensure it is suitable to use on even the most sensitive skin. 9/10 dermatologists would recommend La Roche-Posay Effaclar for oily, spot-prone skin.*MINIMALIST HYPO-ALLERGENIC FORMULAThe minimalist formula contains no parabens, no preservatives, no soap, no colourants and no lanolin. It’s hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic (won't block pores).*Survey of 249 dermatologists at the British Association of Dermatologist’s conference, July 2015. Survey conducted by La Roche-Posay“La Roche-Posay really understand acne-prone skin and the Effaclar range is great” Dr Emma Wedgeworth, Consultant Dermatologist