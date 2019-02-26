Unsigned

Edwardian Diamond Opal Platinum 18 Karat Gold Ring Gia

£6365.79

Centering a round cabochon opal, measuring 9.99 - 10.0 x 4.49 mm, translucent, with natural color and no indications of treatment Excellent play-of-color in the green, blue, violet, yellow and orange spectrum, with a "paintbrush-like" appearance With and old European cut diamond surround, 14 diamonds weighing approximately 0.80 carat, GHI/ VS to SI clarity Ring Size: 6 1/4 & Sizable Top measures 15.5 mm and sits 7.0 mm high Total Weight: 5.7 Grams GIA Identification Report: 2193165642 Remarkable. Exquisite. Beguiling. Stock Number: We- 1870