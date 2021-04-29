Trussedfun'd

Edie Earrings, Large

$60.00 $18.00

Details Country of Origin USA Materials 18k gold-filled Dimensions Drop: 2" Specifications Earrings Large Handbent wire Made by trussedfun'd Launched in August 2015, trussedfun'd is a collaboration between fashion and architecture. Designers Aleia Ramsey and Effie Tanji have taken their love and desire for affordable luxury and created a jewelry line that marries beachy coastal vibes with edgy LA street style. Inspired by natural elements and a minimalist aesthetic, trussedfun'd provides the wearer with a sense of classic beauty and underlying purpose.