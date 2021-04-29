United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Trussedfun'd
Edie Earrings, Large
$60.00$18.00
At Verishop
Details Country of Origin USA Materials 18k gold-filled Dimensions Drop: 2" Specifications Earrings Large Handbent wire SKU - #A50029024000710 Made by trussedfun'd Launched in August 2015, trussedfun'd is a collaboration between fashion and architecture. Designers Aleia Ramsey and Effie Tanji have taken their love and desire for affordable luxury and created a jewelry line that marries beachy coastal vibes with edgy LA street style. Inspired by natural elements and a minimalist aesthetic, trussedfun'd provides the wearer with a sense of classic beauty and underlying purpose. See more from trussedfun'd › Reviews (0) Be the first person to review this item!