Chronicle Books

Edibles: Small Bites For The Modern Cannabis Kitchen

Bring a new herb into your kitchen with this tasty unique collection of recipes for bite-sized, low-dose sweet and savory cannabis edibles. This cookbook ventures boldly beyond pot brownies with delicious and unique baked confections as well as innovative savory treats. Designed for bakers and cooks of all skill levels, Edibles: Small Bites for the Modern Cannabis Kitchen includes simple recipes like spiced superfood truffles and roasted beet hummus, alongside more advanced recipes like artisanal marshmallows and Gruyé-re & green garlic gougé-res&mdash-all brought to life with vibrant photography. Complete with instructions for creating master ingredients such as canna butters, oils, honey, and maple syrup, as well as information on dosage and portions and the science of cannabis, this book gives cannabis newbies and connoisseurs alike the info they need to create an easy, safe, and delicious edibles experience.&bull- Unique recipes for beginner and advanced cannabis bakers&bull- Contains detailed information on correct dosage and portions&bull- Provides tips, tricks and tools of the tradeHua is the founder and chief confectioner of the popular gourmet edibles line, Mellows.Carroll is executive chef and cofounder a dining pop-up, Cannaisseur Series, which hosts curated cannabis and culinary experiences, events, and workshops. Those who like The Easy Cannabis Cookbook: 60+ Medical Marijuana Recipes for Sweet and Savory Edibles, Bong Appé-tit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed, and Marijuana Edibles: 40 Easy and Delicious Cannabis-Infused Desserts will want this cookbook in their collection. &bull- Delightful addition to any foodie's book shelf&bull- Thoughtful gift for anyone who enjoys edibles and cooking or baking with marijuana&bull- Cookbook collectors will appreciate the unique recipes