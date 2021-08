Diane von Furstenberg

Edeline Striped Knitted Wrap Dress

£565.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Diane von Furstenberg's signature wrap dress is constantly evolving, and this knitted 'Edeline' version is one of our favorites this season. It fans out to reveal soft pink inserts as you walk and has a floaty hem. We love the braided cuffs.