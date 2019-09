Lush

Ectoplasm

$7.95

For a truly otherworldly experience this fall, drop this bomb in your tub and watch it ooze a layer of supernatural jelly on top of your water. This slippery stuff isn't just for show, though: it's made from nutritious, skin-softening seaweed, so you'll emerge from your soak feeling spookily silky. Immerse yourself in this invention to be haunted by its zesty tangerine and grapefruit perfume.