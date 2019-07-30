Coola

Eco-lux Spf30 Tropical Coconut Sunscreen Spray

£36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

An ultra-convenient sunny delight from the creators of clinically-tested, broad spectrum natural and organic based sunscreens, COOLA, this Eco-Lux SPF30 Tropical Coconut Sunscreen Spray takes the fuss out of protection with their easy, spray-on sunscreens. Ideal for all skin types (including sensitive), medium/strong sun or those who choose adventure over lounging, this heavenly-scented, SPF 30 remains water-resistant for up to 40 minutes – so you can swim (or sweat) without stressing about the sun. The brand’s farm-to-face philosophy means that their formulas are brimming with organic plant extracts – including cucumber, algae, strawberry and red raspberry seed oil (a natural sunscreen booster, rich in omegas 3 and 6) – to optimise protection whilst infusing skin with nourishing extracts.