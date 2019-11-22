Ethique

Eco-friendly Solid Conditioner Bar

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

MISSION: We're on a mission to rid the world of plastic waste while offering our customers 100% sustainable, ethically sourced products, made from natural and effective ingredients. Better for you. Better for the planet. PROBLEM: Plastic. Over 40% of plastic comes from product packaging (We're changing that!) 80 Billion plastic bottles disposed of around the world each year are from shampoo & conditioner alone. 8 Million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean every year. 9/10 fish have ingested microplastics according to studies. By 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish. Only 9% of ALL plastic ever made has been recycled. Every person on earth consumes 40,000 microplastics each year.