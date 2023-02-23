United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
J.Crew
Eco Dreamiest Long-sleeve Pajama Set In Calico Print
$118.00$88.50
At J.Crew
Product Details Dreamy. . .dreamier. . .dreamiest. Meet our softest, drapiest, sustainable-est sleep collection yet. This set is made with LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose that's sourced from responsibly managed forests and produced with less water and lower emissions. So you can sleep better at night - in more ways than one. 57% lyocell/38% LENZING ECOVERO Viscose/5% elastane. Machine wash. Import. Online only. Item BP106.