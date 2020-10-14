Amazon

Echo Show 8

Alexa can show you more - With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance. Connect with video calling and messaging - Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home. Be entertained - Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks. Control your smart home - Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats. Make it yours - Show off your albums from Amazon Photos. Customize your home screen. Create morning routines to start your day. Made to fit your life - Cook along to step-by-step recipes with Food Network Kitchen. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out. Designed to protect your privacy - Electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.