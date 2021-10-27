Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Emboss Beauty
Eb04 Lash
C$14.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Emboss Beauty
EB04 Lash
Need a few alternatives?
MOB Beauty
Volumizing Mascara
BUY
C$37.00
MOB Beauty
Emboss Beauty
Eb05 Lashes
BUY
C$14.95
Emboss Beauty
Jeffree Star Cosmetics
Velour Liquid Lipstick
BUY
C$25.00
Beautylish
KVD Beauty
Tattoo Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
BUY
C$22.00
Sephora
More from Emboss Beauty
Emboss Beauty
Eb05 Lashes
BUY
C$14.95
Emboss Beauty
Emboss Beauty
Eb04 Lash
BUY
C$14.95
Emboss Beauty
More from Makeup
MOB Beauty
Volumizing Mascara
BUY
C$37.00
MOB Beauty
Emboss Beauty
Eb05 Lashes
BUY
C$14.95
Emboss Beauty
Jeffree Star Cosmetics
Velour Liquid Lipstick
BUY
C$25.00
Beautylish
KVD Beauty
Tattoo Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
BUY
C$22.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted