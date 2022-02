Diptyque

Eau Rose Eau De Toilette

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A floral eau de toilette. Fragrance story: Inspired by the many different scents a rose takes on throughout its lifetime, Eau Rose is a culmination of fragrances from a rosebud to the rose in full bloom. Style: Floral. Notes: Damask rose, centifolia rose, litchi, ambroxan.