Diptyque

Eau Capitale Eau De Parfum

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Diptyque

Did you know? Chypre is representative of a class of fragrance historically considered to be part of one of the world’s first perfumeries in ancient Cyprus. Francois Coty is credited to have re-popularized the scent with his popular “Chypre” perfume created in 1917.