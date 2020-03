Wol Hide

Elastic waist loose pant with inside leg gusset and raw edge hem. This is in an ultra soft cotton fleece fabric. This cotton is organically grown, sustainably processed and knit in the USA and sewn close to our studio in Pennsylvania. 100% Organic Cotton Fleece Made in USA The model is 5'7" with a 25" waist, wearing a s/m s/m measures 12” waist relaxed 20" hip 14" rise 23.5" inseam m/l measures 13" waist relaxed 21" hip 14" rise 25" inseam