Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Charlotte Tilbury
Easy Portable Pocket Sized Eye Palette
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition pocket-size eye palette filled with harmonious shades that can be used individually or all together.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Decay
Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette
$49.00
$29.40
from
Ulta
BUY
Glossier
Lidstar In Lily
C$22.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Beauty Bay
Eyn Fiery 16 Colour Palette
£11.50
from
BeautyBay.com
BUY
Urban Decay
Party Favor Eyeshadow Palette
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Lustre In High Society
£19.00
from
Charlotte Tilbury
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Hollywood Lips Liquid Lipstick
$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Instant Look In A Palette
£49.00
from
Charlotte Tilbury
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Miracle Eye Wand Brightening Duo
$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
Too Faced
La Creme Mystical Lipstick
$22.00
$19.80
from
Too Faced
BUY
Eyeko
Bespoke Mascara - Black
$42.00
$25.20
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Physician's Formula
Powder Palettemineral Glow Pearls
$14.99
$10.70
from
Physicians Formula
BUY
Urban Decay
Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette
$49.00
$29.40
from
Ulta
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted