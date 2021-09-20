Earl of East

Earl Of East | Jardin De La Lune – Soy Wax Candle – 170ml [6oz]

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Earl of East

Jardin De La Lune - the newest scent from Earl of East London, is a nod to the gardens of Grand Trianon, Versailles. The Grand Trianon was commissioned by Louis XIV in 1670 as a retreat away from the daily pomp of the main palace. Each of the rooms overlooked the gardens awash with both colour and scent. Hundreds of Tuberoses were grown in clay pots and planted directly in the garden beds on a rotational basis to ensure this night blooming floral scent overpowered the grounds. The scent is a luxurious combination of deep tuberose, paired with top notes of blackberry leaf and bergamot and with a base of heady and aromatic cade. Inspired by Travel, Made in London 35 - 40 hours burning time. Discover The Scent Story