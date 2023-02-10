Herman Miller

Eames Molded Plastic Armchair

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Design Within Reach

Designed by Charles and Ray Eames, this iconic modern chair appeared as a prototype in MoMA’s 1948 International Competition for Low-Cost Furniture Design, and it’s been in continuous production – and enjoyed in homes, offices, and restaurants worldwide – since 1950. The Eameses believed that “design is a method of action,” and they continually updated their work as new materials became available. Continuing their legacy, Herman Miller now makes this chair in recyclable plastic or with post-industrial recycled plastic. “The chair that Charles and Ray were designing,” says grandson Eames Demetrios, “is the chair that’s made tomorrow.” This is an authentic Herman Miller Eames Chair. A simple, beautiful, classic form that looks great in any setting. Comfortable waterfall seat edge reduces pressure on thighs. Durable injection-molded plastic shell. A choice of three different bases. Comes with authenticity certificate. Eco-Friendly Description: Indoor Advantage Gold Certified - Indoor Advantage Gold certification is SCS Global Services’ highest level of indoor air quality performance for furniture. The certification assures that furniture products support a healthy indoor environment by meeting strict chemical emission limits for volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Family-Friendly Description: Round edges and low maintenance material