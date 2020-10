Floravere

E. Bishop

$2100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Floravere

Confidently hip yet forever classic, the slim-column, strapless E. Bishop gown can come with our without a topper to have you strutting your stuff from the aisle to the afterparty. Its high-hip princess style shows off the gorgeous lace effortlessly. This gem is also offered in plus-size to celebrate every natural curve.