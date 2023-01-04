66°North

Dyngja Cropped is a puffy women’s cropped down jacket with square quilting. The Dyngja collection is inspired by classic 66°North down products originally designed in the early 2000s. The Dyngja garments are designed for daily life in the city, as well as the occasional outdoor adventures during cold winters. The recycled down is reclaimed from used clothing and bedding, diverting waste from landfills and extending the lifecycle of the natural filling. Cleaning, sterilizing and processing methods used for recycled down are nearly identical to the ones employed for virgin down, granting a final product with first-rate standards in cleanliness and performance. The shell fabric is made from recycled polyester. Based on preference of style or climate, one can zip the hood on and off.