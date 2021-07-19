Natori

Dynamic Contour Underwire Sports Bra

$74.00

Speed through your workout in this medium-impact sports bra specifically engineered with extra coverage and support for larger cup sizes. Moisture-wicking, four-way-stretch fabric holds its shape and keeps skin cool, while underwire cups with thin foam pads help provide a smooth, round shape and minimize bounce. High-impact support Back J-hook converts straps to racerback Wide elastic underband helps secure fit and lends support Lined, with soft foam cups 84% polyester, 16% spandex Hand wash, line dry Imported