Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Versace
Dylan Blue
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Greek decadence wrapped up in one rich-looking bottle.
Need a few alternatives?
Diana Vreeland
Extravangance Russe Eau De Parfum
$250.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
promoted
Ghost
Deep Night Eau De Toilette 50ml Christmas Gift Set For
£39.00
£26.00
from
Boots
BUY
Jo Malone London
Christmas Ornament
£22.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
Phuong Dang
L'eclipse Extrait De Parfum
$500.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Versace
Versace
Newspaper Print Shirt
£552.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Versace
Tabloid Print Nylon Bucket Hat
£330.00
£231.00
from
LUISAVIAROMA
BUY
Versace
Tabloid Print Shopping Bag
£610.00
£305.00
from
Versace
BUY
Versace
Baroque-print One-piece Swimsuit
$695.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Fragrance
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Eau De Parfum
$62.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
L'Artisan Parfumeur
Le Chant De Camargue Eau De Parfum
$165.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Lancôme
Idôle Le Parfum
$96.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Jo Malone London
Poppy & Barley Cologne
$140.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted