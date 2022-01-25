Loeffler Randall

Duval Boots

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 64451578; Color Code: 001 About Loeffler Randall With creativity at the heart of everything they do, Loeffler Randall aims to inspire confidence through every pair of their handcrafted shoes and accessories. Producing each of their eclectic and well-recognized designs in small, thoughtfully considered batches, every style uses only the finest materials - like Italian leather and hand-woven Bolivian wool - to ensure styles that you'll love to wear for years to come. Nylon and rubber upper Polyester insole Rubber sole Pull-on styling Imported Dimensions Shaft Height: 6"