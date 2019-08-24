Predecessor: Duramo 8. Support Type: Neutral.Cushioning: High energizing cushioning.Surface: Road.Differential: 10mm. Breathable mesh upper.Traditional lace-up closure.Plush tongue and collar padding for added comfort.Breathable textile linings.Ortholite® sockliner provides support and cushioning. Cloudfoam midsole for additional cushioning. adiwear™ outsole offers traction and durability. Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 9 oz.