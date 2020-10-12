Reehut

Durable Ankle/wrist Weights

$17.16 $8.06

Buy Now Review It

Weight Set Available [regular weight]: Green - 2 lbs pair (1 lbs each). Dimension: 8.7" x 3.3" Premium Quality: Made with durable mercerized cotton for exercise, and moisture absorbing material inside, soft, breathable and comfortable to wear. Easy to Use: Adjustable strap closure for loosening and tightening to ensure a customized fit to your ankles, snug and secure, take seconds to put on and take off. Workout & Fitness: Filled with the iron shot, add more resistance to your daily workout. Strengthen your legs, burn calories and fat, tone your lower-body muscles. Offer versatility (such as raise and leg lift). Exclusive service: All REEHUT products are backed by a 30-day replacement or refund, a two-year warranty and lifetime customer support. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us and enjoy your exclusive service.