Joey Healy

Duo Brow Brush

$28.00

A brow powder is only as good as the brush that it’s applied with! This essential two-in-one eyebrow brush will be the first and last tool you ever purchase for all of your brow needs. Allowing the user to expertly groom, fill, control, and define their eyebrows, there is nothing you can’t do with Duo Brow Brush. The angled portion is a mix of cruelty-free boar and badger hair, providing a stiff applicator for working in brow powder with the utmost control. The eyebrow spoolie brush provided on the opposite end ensures optimal distribution of the color and will sweep brows into place for a sophisticated finish. Net Wt. .1oz / 2.83G