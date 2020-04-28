Hashtag Home

Dumont Metal 11″ Desk Lamp

Illuminate your workspace in simple, modern style with this LED desk lamp! Crafted of metal in a fashionable painted finish, this lamp features a chrome gooseneck on a round pedestal base. Up top, a bell shade with a white interior ensconces one 4 W LED bulb (included) to direct bright light where it’s needed most. Powered by a 60" length of electric cord, this lamp is operated by a simple in-line switch.