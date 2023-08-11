Erin Fetherston

Dulcette Eucalyptus & Cedar Fresh Woody Glass Jar Candle

$38.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 82022062; Color Code: 010 Transform your space into a calm haven with every flickering flame of this luxuriously scented candle. Lend ultra-elegant charm to your interior with the Dulcette collection, designed exclusively for Anthropologie by Erin Fetherston. Characterized by warm textures, minimalist aesthetics, and thoughtful shapes, this collection offers stylish pieces you’re sure to cherish for years to come. Eucalyptus & Cedar (Fresh Woody): Blue eucalyptus and rich cedarwoods are enhanced with fresh patchouli, vetiver, and pure amber. For the best burn experience, keep the following in mind: The first time you light your candle, allow it to burn until the wax pool melts all the way to the edge; for a larger candle, this may take several hours. Wax has "memory," so if it is extinguished with a partial pool, that will prevent a full, even pool from forming in the future. Trim your wick each time you light the candle, removing any "bloom" from the previous burn. We recommend lighting a wick that is 1/4-1/2" in length. Ensure that your candle is placed on a heat-safe surface. Do not allow wick trimmings, dust, or other materials to accumulate in the wax pool. To ensure safety and longevity, be sure to check the bottom of your candle for additional instructions, including details on when to discontinue use. Exclusively for Anthropologie 48-hour burn time Sasol wax blend; fil-tec candle wick Glass vessel; marble lid Imported