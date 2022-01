Baggu

Duck Bag

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baggu

Our classic everyday canvas tote carries easily in hand or over shoulder. It’s the perfect bag for toting your laptop, yoga clothes, LPs, art supplies, you name it. ● Fits a 15" MacBook ● Interior zip pocket, durable taped seams ● 40" adjustable strap with top carry handles ● Measures 15 ¾" × 11" × 4 ¾" ● 16 oz recycled cotton canvas ● Machine washable