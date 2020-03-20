HANS

Dual-sided Screen Cleaner

$14.95

Details This dual-sided screen cleaner lifts off grease and grime from your devices in a few visually-satisfying swipes. Use the saturated cleaning sponge to thoroughly remove dirt and germs, then the delicate microfiber cloth for a streak-free finish. When the cleaning solution runs low, refill. Proprietary cleaning solution removes dirt, oil, grime, and bacteria Refillable cleaning sponge Fully washable microfiber cloth for repeated use Soft and safe for all screen types Removable and re-wrappable microfiber cloth Great for laptop screens, tablets, touchscreen devices, and smartphones Please note: Keep out of reach of children Materials: ABS plastic, microfiber, proprietary cleaning solution Care: Microfiber Cloth: Hand wash using warm water and soap. Allow to air dry; Cleaning Side/Sponge: Refill by putting HÄNS cleaning solution into the cleaning side cap (upside down), filling the cap about 30% up with the solution and gently placing the HÄNS unit cleaning side/sponge down into the solution. Allow it to sit for a few hours or overnight Parts are made in the USA, assembled in China Dimensions: 2.5” x 3.5” x 0.5” Weight: 0.2 lb