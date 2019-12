Oribe

Dry Texturizing Spray

£41.00

Buy Now Review It

At Space NK

Create sexy, tousled texture and go big on volume, with this revolutionary invisible spray. Working like a dry shampoo, its patented polymers absorb oil at the roots, whileplant extracts hydrate and protect. You’re left with full-on glamorous hair that alwayslooks ‘just styled’, even if it isn’t.