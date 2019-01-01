Pond's

Dry Skin Cream

Pond's Dry Skin Cream is a face moisturizer that moisturizes deeply and preps Skin for makeup application. With so many different options in the market for skin care products, it is hard to determine what product is best for you. The first step is identifying what type of skin or skin need you have: dry skin, oily skin, combination skin, etc. Then understanding what product has the right formulation and ingredients for your skin type. For those with dry skin, it is important to find a formula that will retain moisture and deeply hydrate.