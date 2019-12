Klorane

Dry Shampoo

£9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Read more Since 1971, Klorane dry shampoos have restored freshness and lightness to hair in between shampoos. Thanks to a unique combination of oat milk, with soothing and protecting properties, and micronised powders, enriched with highly absorbent power. It restores volume and texture to your hair in just 2 minutes.