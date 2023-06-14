Dr Dennis Gross Skincare

Drx Spectralite™ Faceware Pro

$455.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

Heavyweight protection, featherweight feel. What it is: A double-lined light, breathable, and washable 100% silk piece to help combat frizz, bedhead, and breakage. Why it's special: Silk is a natural insulator so it will help keep you cool when it's hot and warm when it's cold Double-lined silk throughout will eliminate bedhead, reduce hair damaging friction, lock in moisture, fight frizz, and distribute your hairs natural healthy oils. Hidden adjustable drawstrings allow you to achieve a custom fit and keep your turban in place Ready to wear allows you to achieve the traditional wrapped look without all the hassle. No more youtube tutorial videos on "how to wrap a turban," just throw on and go. Good to know: A luxurious look that will upgrade any casual look, sleepwear, or fit perfectly with a dressed-up style. Perfect for all hairstyles and hair types, gentle wash with like colors, hang dry, one size fits most.