Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
3.1 Phillip Lim
Drum Leather Sandals
$425.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
3.1 Phillip Lim's Drum sandals are assembled from ... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from 3.1 Phillip Lim
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cat Combat Boot
$595.00
$179.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Ines Triangle Pouch
£585.00
£234.00
from
3.1 Phillip Lim
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Black Micro Alix Crossbody Bag
£605.64
£448.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Pashli Mini Saddle Belt Bag
$450.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted