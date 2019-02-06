Description
Oversized wool blazer from Lorod. Notched lapel. Dropped shoulders. Long sleeves with split cuffs. Front button closure. Straight back yoke. Front cargo pockets. Straight hem with back vent. Contrast topstitching. Silk lining.
• Wool Suiting
• 100% wool
• Dry clean
• Made in USA
Sizing
Garment Measurements
21.5" chest
30.5" front length
Measurements taken from size US 4.
Model Measurements
Model is in size US 4.
Model is 5'9" | 30" bust | 24" waist | 34.5" hips.
Fit Notes
Oversized fit.
