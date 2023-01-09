Maude

Product Sku: 58582909; Color Code: 030 Shaped like a droplet, this innovative vibrator by maude features rounded edges and a soft-touch silicone construction. Equipped with three speeds and a water-resistant build for targeted stimulation just how you like. Rechargeable via USB cable. Features - Platinum-grade silicone vibrator - Travel-friendly - 3 speeds - 2.5 hr run time - Water-resistant - Phthalate-free, latex-free - Rechargeable via USB Content + Care - Includes vibrator, USB cable and travel pouch - 100% Silicone - Hand wash - Imported Size - Dimensions: 3”dia x 4.5”h - Weight: 0.45 lbs Please note, this item cannot be exchanged or returned.