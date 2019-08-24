On the heels of her New York Times bestselling book Drinking and Tweeting, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville takes readers on a wild ride through her dating life in this highly-entertaining relationship book.Drinking and Dating chronicles Glanville’-s misadventures stumbling through today’-s dating world. -From social media blunders to bedroom escapades, Brandi withholds nothing. -Each chapter is inspired by a relationship encounter she has had since her sensational divorce from actor Eddie Cibrian. Hilarious, surprising, vulnerable, and outspoken, Glanville’-s unexpected take on dating after heartbreak –- and life in general - is as unique as she is. Just like Brandi herself, Drinking and Dating is sexy, funny, and eyebrow-raising.