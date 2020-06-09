Chromat

Drew Top – Perforated White

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chromat

The Chromat Drew Top: White Perforated lycra swim top with center front underbust cutout and black lycra band. Fully lined with black lining. Models wear size Large + Small. Ethically made in Sofia, Bulgaria from luxe and sustainable Italian fabric. This swimsuit is made with sustainable, regenerated nylon spun from recycled fishing nets. Learn more about our focus on sustainability here. Enjoy your Chromat and save our oceans, it's a win-win!