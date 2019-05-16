Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Dress With Tie Detail
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Long dress in airy, woven fabric. V-neck with small opening and tie detail, extra-narrow adjustable straps crossed at back, and concealed side zip. Seam bel
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
T by Alexander Wang
Orange Waffle Mesh Tank Dress
$117.00
from
Avenue 32
BUY
DETAILS
MSGM
Pineapple Jacquard Tunic Dress
$480.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Sheath Dress With Lace
$104.08
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Mod Geo Overall Dress
$22.80
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from H&M
DETAILS
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
H&m+ Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted