Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Simone Rocha x H&M
Dress
$299.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
printed dress
Need a few alternatives?
Peter Som for Anthropologie
Peter Som For Anthropologie Cressida Tunic Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Maris Midi Sweater Dress
BUY
$99.95
$158.00
Anthropologie
Zara
Blazer Dress
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Ever Pretty
One-shoulder Evening Dress
BUY
$49.99
$89.99
Amazon
More from Simone Rocha x H&M
Simone Rocha x H&M
Hair Slides
BUY
$34.99
H&M
Simone Rocha x H&M
Hair Clips
BUY
$34.99
H&M
Simone Rocha x H&M
Headband
BUY
$49.99
H&M
Simone Rocha x H&M
Headband
BUY
$59.99
H&M
More from Dresses
Peter Som for Anthropologie
Peter Som For Anthropologie Cressida Tunic Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Maris Midi Sweater Dress
BUY
$99.95
$158.00
Anthropologie
Zara
Blazer Dress
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Ever Pretty
One-shoulder Evening Dress
BUY
$49.99
$89.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted