A soft, liquidy, and luxurious cleansing gel that contains 75% Alcohol to eliminate 99.9% of harmful germs! With a burst of citrus essential oils and skin-loving ingredients, your hands will be left feeling clean, soft, and moisturized! Key Ingredients 75% Alcohol- This ingredient will help kill bacteria to keep hands clean. Plant-based Glycerin- Glycerin helps hydrate the skin, preventing dryness. Lemongrass Oil and Tea Tree Lead Oil- These two ingredients help remove odor while purifying and balancing the skin. No artificial fragrance!