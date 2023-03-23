INLP

Dreamscape

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At INLP

Dreamscape is a pastel lilac nail polish with vibrant orange shimmer and a subdued holographic finish. Appropriately named, Dreamscape showcases a soft violet base overflowing with a radiant iridescent orange shimmer fit for a fantasy. A dream to apply, Dreamscape’s dimensional jelly-like base effortlessly intensifies its sparkling effects with every stroke. Dreamscape is part of the Cloud Nine Collection, a medley of 6 shades inspired by a cloud-filled pastel sky fit for a fantasy. Made up of contrasting shimmers, most with a hint of holographic glimmer, each carefully chosen color-shifting sparkle adds the perfect finishing touch to these serene shades! Max. Coverage in 2-3 coats