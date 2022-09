Banana Republic

Dreamer Silk Dress

$220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

Crafted from glossy silk charmeuse, this washable slip dress is luxury at its best as its cut on the bias to give it stunning drape. COLUMN FIT: Semi-fitted, straight through the waist, hip, and thigh. V-neck with adjustable slider straps. Rounded shirttail hem with 22" side slits. Unlined. #745954