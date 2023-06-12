Wild Secrets

Your wildest pleasures can now become reality with Dream. Enjoy breathtaking g-spot and clitoral stimulation simultaneously with this modern rabbit vibrator. Featuring 10 thrilling vibration speeds for you to explore via a simple push-button interface, a curved head easily targets your G-spot, while the silky-soft shaft follows your bodily contours to ensure total bliss. For best results add a dab of water-based lubricant to both stimulation heads and then insert the larger arm into the body and let the dreaming begin! Once you're done, wash the toy with warm water and mild soap, and clean with anti-bacterial toy cleaner. Crafted from body-safe and phthalate-free silicone with a luxe nickel-free alloy base, this vibrator is USB-rechargeable and waterproof for fun in and out of water. Who knows what dreams may come, but we know you will...