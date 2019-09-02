A boyfriend worth keeping. Made from premium Japanese stretch denim, this jean features a slim, low-slung fit, and a clean finished cuff. Low-rise; slim boyfriend 8.5" rise, 27" inseam, 12.5" leg opening Model is 5'10" wearing a size 25 98% cotton 2% polyester 10 oz stretch Japanese denim in a distressed light indigo wash Machine wash cold, separately / do not tumble dry Made in the USA with imported materials Regular pockets Zip button closure Classic donut shank button, washer rivet, zipper fly, eggshell rag & bone embroidery with cut off hem