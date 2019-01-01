Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Fenty
Drawstring Plain Midi Satin Dress
£463.32
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty
Asymmetrical midi satin dress with adjustable drawstring on the side in Teal. Draped neckline.
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
$250.00
$100.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Reformation
Butterfly Dress
$278.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kat Dress
£130.00
£91.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Fenty
Fenty
Floral-print Stretch-jersey Top
£290.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Fenty
Floral-print Turtleneck Stretch-jersey Mini Dress
£430.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Fenty
Graphic-print Cotton-jersey Hoody
£340.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Fenty
Denim Corset Dress
$810.00
from
Fenty
BUY
More from Dresses
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Ryder Dress Es
$118.00
$35.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted