H&M

Draped Bodysuit

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious New Arrival Long-sleeved bodysuit in jersey. Low-cut V-neck and an angular, gathered seam at waist for a draped effect. Concealed snap fasteners at gusset. Size The model is 175cm/5'9" and wears a size S Composition Polyester 85%, Spandex 15% More sustainable materials Recycled polyester 85% Art. No. 1038166002 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large