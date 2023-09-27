Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Windsor
Dramatic Pause V-neck Bell Sleeve Mini Dress
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Windsor
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Pleated A-line Chino Dress
BUY
$30.00
$74.99
J.Crew
J.Crew
Smocked Button-up Mini Dress
BUY
$114.00
$228.00
J.Crew
Windsor
Dramatic Pause V-neck Bell Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$49.90
Windsor
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Mini Dress
BUY
£120.00
& Other Stories
More from Windsor
Windsor
Cool-girl Vibes Faux Leather Wrap Skort
BUY
$22.90
Windsor
Windsor
Faux Leather Mock Neck Catsuit
BUY
$39.90
Windsor
Windsor
The Hook Up Faux Leather Corset Top
BUY
$32.90
Windsor
Windsor
Slinky Dress
BUY
$46.90
Windsor
More from Dresses
Abercrombie
Strapless Pleat Release Midi Dress
BUY
$99.99
$130.00
Abercrombie
Abercrombie
Plunge Pleated Mini Dress
BUY
$49.99
$110.00
Abercrombie
Abercrombie
Satin Low Back Maxi Dress
BUY
$89.99
$130.00
Abercrombie
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cowl Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
$39.97
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted