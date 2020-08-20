La Colombe

Draft Latte Variety Pack

$36.00

Fill your fridge with the best of La Colombe's Draft Lattes this season. Our customer favorite flavors are finally together in one variety pack - the perfect gift or treat for yourself! All Draft Latte Flavors (Double Shot, Triple, Vanilla, Mocha) in the pack offer the full taste and texture of a true cold latte, complete with a frothy layer of silky foam. They are also made with real ingredients like lactose-free milk and cold-pressed espresso. Includes: Double Shot Draft Latte Vanilla Draft Latte Triple Draft Latte Mocha Draft Latte Lactose Free & Gluten Free Set it & forget it with a Variety Pack Draft Latte Subscription. Available in 16 Packs only. *Nothing is ever finished here at La Colombe. That is why some of you may still receive our Original Draft Latte packaging instead of our new Double Shot packaging.