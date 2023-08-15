Dr. Loretta

Dr. Loretta Anti-aging Repair Serum (30 Ml.)

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Formulated with powerful antioxidants, plant stem cells and marine extracts, the Anti-Aging Repair Serum from Dr. Loretta reduces fine lines and nose-to-mouth creases, evens skin tone and firms skin. This anti-aging serum addresses skin concerns from all angles—defending skin from environmental damage, controlling oil production and improving skin's hydration. Key Ingredients: Deeply penetrating vitamin C: lessens free radical damage caused by pollution while brightening skin Lilac stem cells: fight free radicals and help control excess oils Marine algae extracts: boost hydration and support the skin's collagen and elastin